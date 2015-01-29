CLOSE
Meek Mill Invades LA Mansion w/ Big Sean & A$AP Ferg In “B-Boy” [VIDEO]

Finally. Meek Mill drops a visual for his long-awaited Big Sean and A$AP Ferg collaboration “B-Boy.”

The MMG rapper flooded Instagram with photos from the video shoot, but was incarcerated soon after. Shot in the sunny hills of Los Angeles, the Spike Jordan-directed clip shows Meek and company getting active in a mansion.

Expect the jargon to be absolutely gaudy.

Dreams Worth More Than Money is due to drop in 2015. Peep the clip for “B-Boy”

Photo: YouTube

A$AP Ferg , MMG

