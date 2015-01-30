Suge Knight and Dr. Dre Beef Sparked Fatal Hit and Run [Photos]

Details are emerging about what led to a fatal hit and run that involved Suge Knight behind the wheel. Reportedly, it was the longstanding beef between Dr. Dre and Suge Knight that set off the events that led to a man losing his life.

It’s basic Hip-Hop history that after founding the mega-successful Death Row Record together, Dre and Suge parted on less than amicable terms.

Shortly before the collision, Suge had gone to another location where the commercial for “Straight Outta Compton” was being shot and got into a physical push and shove with Dr. Dre’s security. Some off-duty officers saw the altercation and ordered Suge to leave. Our Suge sources say a short time later Terry Carter called Suge and said he had contacted Dre and was told to bring Suge by the next location where they could work out their problems. Suge says he took Carter up on the offer, believing it would be a peaceful meeting, but when he arrived he got jumped before he even got out of his truck.

It was Carter who Knight allegedly ran over, causing fatal injuries.

Dre was in Compton shooting a commercial for the forthcoming N.W.A biopic. Also on the scene, though not involved in the incident, were Ice Cube and the Game, who posted pictures of them together, with Dre, on Instagram.

Knight turned himself into police early this morning and was formally arrested after being charged with murder. His bail is set at $2M.

