Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Hit The Waffle House [Photos]

Who doesn’t like the Waffle House? Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hit the restaurant for a bite to eat (it was a double date according to Kardashian) and it surely made for an epic story for the customers who witnessed it.

The photo leads to so many questions, though.

Like, what is Kanye West looking at?

Is John Legend looking so happy because he knows he’s about to partake in waffle goodness?

Has Kim Kardashian ever been to a Waffle House before?

Who is taking these pics? Another on the flip.

—

Photo: Instagram

