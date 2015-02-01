Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and North West Visit Louis Farrakhan [PHOTO]

So Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and North West paid a visit to, and broke bread with, Minister Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam. You can thank Cyhi The Prynce for documenting this.

All we have to run on in is CyHi’s description.

Me YE North and @kimkardashian went to see the Minister @louisfarrakhan and I was honored the words he spoke to us were very encouraging. Then we at some good soup and Ye asked me to rap a verse for him so I had to give him the first verse to #Mandela he said I have a brilliant and deep mind!!! Great experience with his family and Ye’s family!!! I came along way from getting kicked out of highschool in the 10th grade lol hey now I might be the most influential person to ever come out my highschool crazy how GOD works!!! #Mr.Redan #Goodmusic #Family #Leaders

Yeah, we’re kind of blown by this pic, too. Don’t expect to see Yeezy rocking a bow tie like the Fruit of Islam anytime soon, though.

But hey, after being spotted at Waffle House, you never know.

