Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart & Will Ferrell Compete In Super Bowl Of Lip Syncing [VIDEO]

Everything is funny. After the Patriots nabbed a Super Bowl win, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon hosted an epic contest of its own: The Super Bowl of Lip Syncing.

Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart were the participants, promising tons of laughter. The trio sang two songs each and had no clue what they’d be singing until they were called to the microphone.

For context, Ferrell opens the show with a spirited rendition of Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love,” so you know it’s real.

Peep the footage below.

