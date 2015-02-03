Rihanna, Kanye West, & Paul McCartney Assemble In “FourFiveSeconds” [VIDEO]

Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney are “FourFiveSeconds” away from having a monster record. Today, the superstar trio return in the official visual.

Shot in black and white, Rihanna and West sport their finest denim ensemble as Sir Paul mans the guitar. Trading verses, the duo sing about lashing out at the world’s annoyances and the invasion of privacy artists experience.

“FourFiveSeconds” will appear on Rih-Rih’s upcoming R8 album, as well as West’s next body of work. Add McCartney to the mix, and you have the recipe for a great performance at Sunday’s (February 8) Grammy awards

See the Inez & Vinoodh-directed video below.

Photo: YouTube