Aggressive Tactics: 14 Times 50 Cent Used The 48 Laws of Power

50 Cent may or may not be “beefing” with A$AP Rocky over Tatted Up Holly—a woman he most likely is no longer dating. The word “beefing” is in quotes because 50 Cent will be selling you a G-Unit album in less than a month, so the timing is curious.

Fif has manipulated the general public for his own personal gain so many times, it’s hard to tell when the beef is real or manufactured. That’s an acquired skill. One way to gain that skill is reading Robert Greene’s The 48 Laws of Power. In fact, Greene and 50 combined on a spinoff entitled The 50th Law. To see the man in action, take a look at these 14 times 50 Cent used The 48 Laws of Power.

Photo: Instagram

