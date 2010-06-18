Lil B Records Diss Record Aimed At Joe Budden

It appears that a beef has finally been jump started by Twitter as Slaughterhouse’s Joe Budden and The Pack’s Lil’ B are getting it in.

If this what Lil B sounds like when he’s got beef, then he needs to bring Joe Budden into the studio every time he records because the Cali MC definitely went in one of his best songs I’ve heard from him so far.

Who knew but don’t expect Budden to take this lying down. This is what he lives for.

“T-Shirts & Buddens”