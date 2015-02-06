CLOSE
Chris Brown & Tyga Team Up With ScHoolboy Q On “B*tches & Marijuana” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown and Tyga release a second track from their upcoming Fan of a Fan album. Titled “B*tches & Marijuana,” the release features TDE’s ScHoolboy Q.

Lead by calming synth bass and accentuating drums, Breezy and T-Raw brag about their binder full of women (which may or may not include your lady). With a braggadocios tone established, ScHoolboy steps in on the closing verse with some slick talk of his own. Word to his opening line: “Grimy ni**a, way too groovy for the Grammys.”

Stream Brown and Tyga’s “B*tches & Marijuana” below.

