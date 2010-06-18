Game Creates Anthem For L.A. Lakers Championship Win

With Los Angeles in a frenzy over Kobe Bryant and the Lakers bringing home their 16th championship, Game decided to pen an anthem to celebrate the occasion.

Is it being a sore loser thinking this is too much or the rapper being a sore winner?

“Hustlin” (Champions Anthem) [Download]

Regardless of personal feelings toward the final score of the Celtics/Lakers game, both teams must be congratulated for putting forth such a valiant effort and keeping the fans on the edge of their seats to Game 7.

It also helped to make a few more pockets fatter, but that is another conversation in itself.