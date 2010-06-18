Diddy To Make Appearance On Seventh Season Of HBO’s “Entourage”

As the seventh season of Entourage starts to make its debut, a Hip-Hop mogul will be making his appearance in the show as well.

Diddy will make an appearance on the hit HBO show this season.

Diddy’s part in the show will involve the character “Turtle”, and his quest for Hollywood success, which involves him encountering a potential investor (Diddy) on a golf course.

This will not be the first time a hip-hop artist has appeared on the show.

Past cameos have included Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Kanye West.

This marks the second collaboration between Diddy and Mark Wahlberg—the executive producer of the show.

They are also paired in a new beverage company called AquaHydrate- a high performance sports water. The duo was seen racing last April at the Toyota Grand Prix in Long Beach.

The seventh season of Entourage will appear on HBO on June 27th.