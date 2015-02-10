Big Sean Goes Shopping For Kicks With Complex

Kanye West wasn’t the first G.O.O.D. Music artist to officially rock with adidas. That would be Big Sean, and the Detroit rapper and Complex hit up the adidas store on Melrose in Los Angeles to talk kicks.

“I think it’s cool that adidas just gives artists and like tastemakers opportunities,” Sean told Complex. “Opportunities to design, ya know, get what’s in our imaginations out.”

Sean also was up on those adidas Yeezy Boosts, early. “It’s going to take some getting used to,” he said of West’s signature kicks, while making sure to add that he “loves” them.

We ain’t buying that Sean came out of pocket for all those kicks, though. Watch the full episode below.

—

Photo: YouTube