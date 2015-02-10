10 Lines From Kendrick Lamar’s “The Blacker The Berry” That Make You Go “Hmmm”

Kendrick Lamar’s new song “The Blacker The Berry” has been sizzling on the Internet since its impromptu release yesterday, February 9.

Since the infamous “Control” verse, the top Top Dawg MC has subscribed to the “less-is-more” mantra, leaving fans salivating for his every step into the studio. His latest parlay with lyrical anecdotes doesn’t disappoint as he uses his dominate platform to cast a spotlight on the ugly face of racism that still permeates our nation.

Hip-Hop needed this record and here’s ten bars from “The Blacker The Berry” that needed a deeper analysis.

—

Photo: Jessica Alexander/Future Image/WENN.com

