Black Twitter Shivers At The Thought Of Azealia Banks Posing For Playboy

Azealia Banks is prepared to enter uncharted waters for the new generation of rappers by letting her birthday suit do the talking for her. However, the notion of Azealia Banks posing for Playboy magazine has a ton of people skeptical, and a lot more hurling hate mail in the controversy magnet’s direction.

In a manuever to counter Kim Kardashian’s recent success of skin-barring to trending topic ratio, Playboy says, “The badass rapper from Harlem poses, according to editors, in a “frisky pictorial that’s sure to break the Internet.” In addition to the photo spread, Rob Tannebaum talks to Banks in a no-holds-barred interview.”

While it’s doubtful anyone is immediately checking for the editorial section, the reactions from the shocking announcement were less than favorable.

Banks justified her rated-R decision to appear in the buff by following in the footsteps of some of the world’s biggest African-American models but still, slander.

Peep some of the not-so-nice things people are saying about Azealia Banks posing for Playboy. We’re reserving judgement until, y’know.

Photo: Courtesy of Playboy/Ellen Von Unwerth, WENN

