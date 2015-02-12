Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Doesn’t Respect Anyone’s Artistry [VIDEO]

Charlamagne Tha God is known for not pulling punches as a member of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club morning show. The radio host took shots at Kanye West as a guest on Larry King‘s show, saying the Chicago superstar doesn’t respect artistry in others after his recent GRAMMY rant.

Charlamagne Tha God was a guest on Larry King Now, and the host looked back at the moment when West playfully stormed the stage when Beck won the Album Of The Year GRAMMY award. While it appeared to be a silly moment, the world later found out West’s true intentions. King asked Charlamagne his thoughts that moment and the aftermath.

“It worked until I realized he actually was serious,” answered Charlamagne, pointing out West’s comments about Beck on E!’s post GRAMMY Awards show.

Charlamagne continued with, “Kanye is calling for someone to respect people’s artistry, but he doesn’t respect anybody else’s artistry.”

Peep the whole quote from Charlamagne Tha God on Larry King Now below.

Photo: YouTube