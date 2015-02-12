Action Bronson Unveils Hilarious Mr. Wonderful Artwork

The wait is almost over. Action Bronson’s long-awaited debut Mr. Wonderful arrives on March 24, and here’s the artwork to prove it.

Bronsolino took to Twitter to make the revelation. Fans of the rapper know him for his colorful rhymes and personality, the latter of can be seen in animated form on the cover. It features a view of Bronson from behind, with his tattooed hand pointing eastbound, while doing a split on top of golden stairs.

The imagery essentially sums up the charisma heard on previously released tracks “Actin’ Crazy” and “Big League Chew,” and what we expect to hear on the remainder of the project.

Peep the Mr. Wonderful art and tracklist below.

1. Brand New Car

2. When I Rise (Feat. Big Body Bes)

3. Terry

4. Actin Crazy

5. Falconry (Feat. Meyhem Lauren & Big Body Bes)

6. THUG LOVE STORY 2017 THE MUSICAL (Interlude)

7. A. City Boy Blues (Feat. Chauncy Sherod)

8. B. A light in the Addict (Feat. Party Supplies)

9. C. Baby Blue (Feat. Chance The Rapper)

10. Only in America (Feat. Party Supplies)

11. Galactic Love

12. The Passage

13. Easy Rider

