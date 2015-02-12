The Diplomats Announce “Pledge Of Allegiance” Tour & EP

The Diplomats are coming to a city near you. Today, the Harlem group announced the upcoming “Pledge of Allegiance” tour and an EP of the same night.

With Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex on the ones and twos, Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey have announced seven concrete tour dates, including stops in New York City, Austin, Tex. for SXSW, and Miami. Dipset also have shows slated in Washington DC, Philadelphia, Chicago and more, though date has been specified.

Stay tuned for more news on The Diplomats’ “Pledge of Allegiance” tour and the EP. Peep the dates scheduled so far below.

2-24 New York, NY – B.B. King Blues Club

2-27 Elizabeth, NJ – Club Allstar

2-28 Brooklyn, NY – CPAC

3-13 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

3-19 Austin, TX – SXSW

3-20 Providence, RI – Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

3-29 Miami, FL – LIV

Photo: Instagram