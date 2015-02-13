Jay Z, Beyoncé, Diddy, Rihanna Sit Front Row At Kanye West adidas Fashion Show [Photos]

Kanye West had a pretty eventful day in NYC on Thursday and it all began with his fashion show to unveil the Yeezy Season 1 collection with adidas. The front row was a murderer’s row of fashion and music elite.
Reports the Huffington Post:
The Kardashians were, by far, the least famous people at Kanye West’s Adidas Fashion Show in New York on Thursday.
You might want to sit down for this next part …
Kim Kardashian and North West were joined by Beyoncé, Jay Z, Diddy, Rihanna and Anna Wintour in the front row as they took in Kanye’s performance-style presentationat Skylight Clarkson SQ. Also in the crowd? Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Big Sean, Jonathan Cheban, Alexander Wang, Pete Wentz and Cassie.
Check out photos from Yeezy’s big reveal show on the following pages.
—
Photos: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20Next page »