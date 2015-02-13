Jay Z, Beyoncé, Diddy, Rihanna Sit Front Row At Kanye West adidas Fashion Show [Photos]

Kanye West had a pretty eventful day in NYC on Thursday and it all began with his fashion show to unveil the Yeezy Season 1 collection with adidas. The front row was a murderer’s row of fashion and music elite.

Reports the Huffington Post:

The Kardashians were, by far, the least famous people at Kanye West’s Adidas Fashion Show in New York on Thursday.

You might want to sit down for this next part …

Kim Kardashian and North West were joined by Beyoncé, Jay Z, Diddy, Rihanna and Anna Wintour in the front row as they took in Kanye’s performance-style presentationat Skylight Clarkson SQ. Also in the crowd? Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Big Sean, Jonathan Cheban, Alexander Wang, Pete Wentz and Cassie.