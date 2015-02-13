Kanye West Rocks 1st Annual Roc City Classic With G.O.O.D. Music’s Finest

On a very frigid Thursday night (February 12), Roc Nation Sports’ NBA All-Star Weekend festivities began in style at an outdoor extravaganza coined the Roc City Classic, headlined by Kanye West.

Before discussing the show, it’s important to conceptualize what yesterday meant to the Chicago rapper. Just hours before making his presence felt in Manhattan’s Flat Iron district, West manifested his dreams of creation with adidas at a grand unveiling event for the Yeezy Boost and other shoes and apparel in the collection.

Riding that high, West had a lot of surprises in store for fans crowding the streets while bundled in proper attire. Protege in the art of rapping and producing, Travi$ Scott, warmed up the stage for his mentor, performing tracks from 2013’s Owl Pharaoh and the much grander Days Before Rodeo from last year.

Next came West, who bombarded the stage to the sounds of the riot-inspiring call to arms “Black Skinhead.” He would, however, not be alone for long, as G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T and Big Sean joined him to perform a medley of “Don’t Like” and “Clique.” Then 2 Chainz arrived, making the cypher complete during “Mercy.”

By then, it officially became a party.

But a surprise moment came when West called out rising Patterson, NJ rapper Fetty Wap to rock the crowd to “Trap Queen,” which is admittedly one of two of the Grammy winner’s favorite songs at the moment.

It became a G.O.O.D. Music affair once again, as Sean come out to perform West’s other favorite cut, “IDFWU” and “Blessed” from his upcoming Dark Sky Paradise album.

West closed out the first annual Roc City Classic with polar opposite records — the energetic “Blood On the Leaves” and his thoughtful new single “Only One” — leaving the crowd in ball of emotions previously unseen.

Peep footage below courtesy of Mr World Premiere.

https://dailymotion.com/video/k5yQVknR3kPHyua7MEm?logo=0&info=0&quality=1080&highlight=FF0000

—

Photo: YouTube