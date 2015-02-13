Diddy & Snoop Dogg Shut Down Hot 97’s “The Tip-Off” With Special Guests [Photos]

Per previous reports, the residual effects of NBA All-Star Weekend were apparent in New York City on Thursday night (Feb. 12). The city was on fire, and Hot 97’s “The Tip-Off” concert, starring Diddy and Snoop Dogg, had a lot to do with it.

The legendary duo are governing forces on their respective coasts and Hip-Hop overall. That said, Diddy and Snoop arrived with ample guests in tow at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. There’s literally too many artists to name.

Puff tapped into NYC’s youth, inviting rising rappers like A$AP Ferg and Troy Ave to perform, as well as elder statesmen like Nas, Kanye West (who killed his own stage an hour prior), T.I., Busta Rhymes, and more. He even channeled the Bad Boy days of old while performing alongside Lil Kim, The LOX, Faith Evans, 112, and his son Christian Combs, who stood in for Ma$e.

Snoop represented for the West Coast, as Dr. Dre was the marquee guest, while rappers like fellow legend Kurupt and ILOVEMAKONNEN also performed with him.

Peep the recap footage below and a photo recap on the following pages.

—

Photo: Karl Ferguson

