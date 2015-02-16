Lil Wayne & Amber Rose Shut Down All-Star Weekend At Stage 48 [Photos]

All good things must come to an end and such was life for the 2015 NBA All-Star Weekend.

As you probably expected, it closed out with a bang due to the current holiday and players having a day off from regular season play.

Lil Wayne and Amber Rose were in the place to be seen in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen at Stage 48 for LTB Entertainment and MYX Fusions Moscato’s grand finale party. Bottles of MYX Fusions’ Peach, Coconut, Moscato, Mango and the limited edition MYXOTICA were popping and J Self and Young Money’s E Feezy had the music dropping as partygoers pretended there was no frozen tundra outside.

Juelz Santana, Corey Gunz and Love & Hip Hop’s Kaylin Garcia were also in the building to celebrate the baller life.

Hit the flip to see all the nightlife action last night at Stage 48. No reports if they spun the lost Free Album or if James Harden was creeping in the wing.

Photos: Troi Williams/Myx Fusions

