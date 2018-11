Big Sean’s new album, Dark Sky Paradise, is almost here but first he drops “One Man Can Change The World,” featuring his G.O.O.D. Music brethren John Legend and Kanye West.

Is the groove that will set off a great 2015 for Big Sean? Dark Sky Paradise is in stores Feb. 24. Listen to “One Man Can Change The World” below.

https://soundcloud.com/thaproducesection/big-sean-feat-kanye-west-john-legend-one-man-can-change-the-world

Photo: YouTube