Big Sean Joined By Jhené Aiko On “Win Some, Lose Some” [LISTEN]

Big Sean can make rap fans move in clubs, parties, etc., but it’s his self-reflective work that pulls on your heartstrings. That can be heard on “Win Some, Lose Some,” featuring Jhené Aiko, from his upcoming Dark Sky Paradise album.

This track arrived on the Internets not long after Sean Don leaked the Kanye West and John Legend-assisted “One Man Can Change The World.” Here, the Detroit rapper spits poignant rhymes that touch on life lessons and heartbreak in multiple varieties.

Stream Sean’s “Win Some, Lose Some” below. Dark Sky Paradise, due to release on Feb. 24, is available for pre-order via iTunes.

—

Photo: YouTube