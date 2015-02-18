The Diplomats Dare Their Haters To “Do Something” [LISTEN]

The Funk Flex ring off properly, reminding listening that The Diplomats are indeed back. Their new single is called “Do Something.”

Though a far departure from the sample-based production that fueled their classic work from the early aughts, Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and Juelz Santana are as aggressive and braggadocios as they’ve ever been.

Dipset will embark on the “Pledge of Allegiance” tour on February 24 in New York City. See the remainder of the dates here.

https://soundcloud.com/djfunkflexapp/dipset-camron-jim-jones-juelz-santana-freekey-zekey-do-something

Photo: Instagram