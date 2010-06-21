Eminem’s “Recovery” Drops Today; iTunes Bonus Tracks

With anticipation at an all-time high and a leak two weeks before schedule, Recovery drops today and comes with a little extra bonus for those that make their way to the stores.

The deluxe version of Eminem‘s 7th studio album will feature bonus cuts, with one teaming Shady with Dr. Dre once again and another being a lyrical manslaughter with none other than Slaughterhouse, minus Joe Budden.

“Session One” feat. Slaughterhouse [Download]

“Ridaz” [Download]

Although it has been quite a long and tumultuous road for the rapper to traverse, Em has fought through his trials and tribulations throughout the last 6-7 years and come out on top.