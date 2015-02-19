Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late Reportedly Counts Towards Cash Money Obligation

It’s being heavy speculated that Drake is ready to wash his hands of Cash Money Records and the latest report from DatPiff.com owner KP is only fueling the rumors.

Coming off the heels of his wildly successful “mixtape,” If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, KP is telling HipHopDX that the new offering actually works in his favor towards his contractual obligation with the label.

“Originally we were in talks to release it for free…and have DJ Drama host and even make it an official Gangsta Grillz…however the label was not in favor of that and they struck an agreement to release the project the retail route and it would count towards one of his albums,” KP tells HipHopDX. Early speculation buzzed with the notion that If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late was Drake’s last project with the label, but reps for the Canadian megastar debunked that rumor.

“It was a mutual decision since he wanted to give it away. They [the label] said, ‘Hell no,’ not in those words, so they ‘agreed’ to do it this way as a middle ground and it would count towards his Cash Money deal album total,” KP continues. “The label had zero input or creative control over If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.”

KP goes on to reveal how the decision to make the release retail happened “about two to three weeks ago when the release plans and label decision was up in the air.”

Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is already halfway towards platinum status just a week after its February 12 release with 541,585 digital downloads (including streams) sold.

If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is currently available on iTunes and Spotify.

Photo: Johnny Louis/WENN.com