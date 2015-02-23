J. Cole Announces Act 2 & Act 3 Of Forest Hills Drive Tour

UPDATE: In addition to the Euro tour, J. Cole also announced Act 3 of the tour, which will feature Big Sean, YG, and Jeremih.

The sounds of J. Cole’s Forest Hills Drive is coming to a town near you, and that includes fans abroad. Here are the dates for the European Tour.

Act 2 of the tour, aptly coined “The Journey,” makes a few stops in German (Frankfurt, Cologne, and Berlin), as well as Paris, London, Manchester, and more. Cole will be joined by Jhené Aiko and Pusha T, and Dreamville brethren Bas, Cozz, and Omen, who also accompany him in the states.

Peep the Forest Hills Drive tour dates below.

Photo: YouTube