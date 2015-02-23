Big Sean Throws Jab At Skit-Abusing Rapper On “Me, Myself, & I” [LISTEN]

Big Sean is feeling so blessed (pun intended) that he decided to drop off a freebie release ours before Dark Sky Paradise releases.

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper goes jacking for beats once again, as he snatches and loops one of his favorite Beyoncé records, “Me, Myself, and I.” Per usual, Sean Don’s flow, lingo, and wit will draw in listeners. But it’s a particular line that has the people talking.

Sean raps, “Y’all bragging about so an so like oh he’s really it/ The new ni**a in rap, well can he really spit/ Or does he hide behind the skits like half of these rappers do?”

Talking heads have argued that the line is reserved for Kendrick Lamar, whose classic debut, good kid, m.A.A.d city, was fueled by skits. However, plenty of albums released in the aftermath have done the same, so the verdict is still out on Sean’s intentions with the lyric.

Dark Sky Paradise hits retailers tomorrow, and is available via iTunes. Stream Sean’s “Me, Myself & I” freestyle below.

Photo: Instagram