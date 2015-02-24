Chris Brown Denied Entry Into Canada, Twitter Says Drake To Blame [Photos]

Entertainer Chris Brown, amid he, Trey Songz, and Tyga’s “Between The Sheets” tour, tweeted moments ago that he’s been denied entry into Cananda. And let Twitter tell it, the 6 God, Drake, is to blame.

https://twitter.com/chrisbrown/status/570332853583523840

“Unfortunately I will not be able to perform in front of sold out crowds in Montreal & Toronto,” the singer tweeted.

Brown getting prohibited from crossing the Canadian border, which has been known to curve folks with criminal pasts, couldn’t have had worst timing (or better, depending on your stance.) During a press run in New York City, the “Loyal” crooner and Fan of the Fan: The Album co-creator Tyga spoke candidly about there being no love lost for the OVO rapper.

And not to mention that this happened in Australia.

That said, it’s more fun for Twitter assume that Drake is to blame for Brown missing two shows in his back yard. But for the record, it’s likely that his criminal record is to blame.

