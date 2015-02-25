AllDay: 10 Artists Kanye West Had Onstage At The Brit Awards [Photos]

Kanye West made his first appearance on the Brit Awards since 2006 today (though it’s technically night across the pond). There, in typical Ye fashion, he gave an exuberant performance of his new single “All Day.”

The entire scene was reminiscent of Mad Max Beyond The Thunderdome, as West, who, clad in black clothing, was backed by a stage full of men garbed in similar attire. There was fire, too, because every good performance needs fire.

Rising Minnesota singer-rapper Allan Kingdom won big, as he and Theophilus London were revealed to be guests on the record. But it appears many of those playing the background on stage are members of the UK’s Grime scene, which, through artists like A$AP Mob, London, and now West, are becoming increasingly familiar faces stateside.

Hit the jump to meet 10 artists Yeezus found worthy of hitting the stage.

