Action Bronson drops the official video for the Noah “40″ Shebib produced burner “Actin Crazy.”

The Queens MC goes through some epic experiences, via green screen sorcery, in this creative visual. We never do see Bam Bam hop out the Studebaker with Anita Baker, though.

Pre-Order Action Bronson’s proper debut Mr. Wonderful, out March 24, right here: http://smarturl.it/MrWonderful. Watch the Sydrome-directed visual below.