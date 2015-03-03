Kanye West Personally Delivers Yeezy Boosts In London [PHOTOS]

It’s clear that Kanye West has love for anyone who will give his new adidas Yeezy Boost their hard-earned money.

At the London launch of the year’s most talked about sneaker, Kanye was in the building, like he was at the SoHo midnight release, to hand deliver the goods to unsuspecting customers.

The ultimate surprise took place yesterday, March 2, at the adidas Originals store in London, where first comers were blessed with Kanye autographs to match their creator’s likeness. West has been overseas for a couple of weeks now and his new album, Help Me God, could perceivably drop any day now.

