Fabolous Dropping 5th Album Loso’s Way

Fabolous is ready to take his spot back among New York’s elite tomorrow with his fifth album release Loso’s Way. Loso’s Way will include production from Jermaine Dupri as well as collaborations with Jay-Z, Lil’ Wayne, Ne-Yo and will feature the leadoff single “Throw It In the Bag” featuring The Dream. Speaking more about the album, Fabolous said, Loso’s Way is a themed album that was inspired by the film Carlito’s Way. I was inspired by how his story was kind of parallel to my story where he was a guy from the streets trying to come up and do something bigger and better verses back peddling back into the streets and ending up back in jail and stuff like that. I felt that was parallel to my story along with some of the trials and tribulations he had went through in trying to become bigger and better.”

The swagga stacked MC also revealed that he was getting ready to put his clothing line Rich Yung Society Clothing back into full rotation. Fab told HipHopWired, “We actually just switched manufacturers and distributors. We wanted to keep it boutique like a boutique line. We went through a transformation where we were about to go major into department stores and stuff like that, then we decided that we didn’t wanna do that. We wanna branch it and make it a little bit bigger and get more boutiques and more stores that carry boutique kind of lines but we just didn’t wanna take it to department stores like Macy’s, Bloomingdales, and those kind of stores.”

Loso’s Way will also include a DVD film with the movie that features Styles P from The L.O.X. as his arch nemesis.