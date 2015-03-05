Jay Z’s $56M Bid To Buy European Streaming Service Rejected

It appears that everybody doesn’t quite bow down to the business prowess of Hova at the flash of a dollar.

In late January of this year, Jay Z made headlines after he put in a rather hefty bid of $56 million to obtain European streaming service Aspiro to do as he pleased.

Unfortunately Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri is reporting that company’s 10 percent minority shareholders (of all people) are punting Shawn Carter’s bid all the way to the rafters, no sooner after Aspiro’s board of directors recommended the deal to be approved without question. It is being said that the shareholders were dissatisfied with the terms of the deal and allowing the powers that be to regroup and get another one tailored to their liking.

The Norwegian-based Aspiro is said to be a direct rival of Spotify and with an American star such as Jay Z steering the ship, its global domination possibilities are endless. Jay Z and his subsidiary of S. Carter Enterprises, Project Pather, still have until March 11 to come to a new agreement to make everyone happy.

[Hypetrak]

—

Photo: Brian To/WENN