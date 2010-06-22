Jay Z & Eminem Concert Held On The Rooftop In NYC [Video]

Jay-Z and Eminem perform atop Rooftop in New York.

For the fans who thought that the epic concert featuring Jay Z and Eminem was cancelled, they were wrong.

The intimate concert was originally scheduled to be held in New York City’s Theatre District of Times Square until the Mayor’s Office of Film, Theatre and Broadcasting denied Jay-Z and CBS a permit to hold the show on the Ed Sullivan Theater’s marquee — where it would have attracted a crowd of thousands — after word leaked out.

So that the show could go on, Em and Jay moved the concert to the rooftop of Ed Sullivan Theatre, where 100 lucky fans got an up close and personal show.

Peep The Concert Footage After The Break!!! [More]

Although this is the first concert that the two have performed, it will definitely not be the last.

The two emcees are scheduled to shut down New York’s Yankee Stadium on September 13th and for Eminem’s hometown of Detroit on September 2nd.