Duh: adidas & Kanye West’s YEEZY SEASON 1 To Cost Arm & A Leg [Photos]

Since impacting rap, Kanye West’s sole intention has been to get out his dreams — the latest is he and adidas Originals’ YEEZY SEASON 1 collection, unveiled last month. But it turns out that the pricing will be a bit more extreme than expected.

High Snobiety got its hands on the intel Ye’ stans have been clamoring for. Spoiler alert: it may be quiet for all hopes to cop any pieces, because, in some cases, the price totals more than a month’s rent.

But in Ye’s defense, High Snob reveals:

Underlining these steep prices, however, is absolutely top-notch quality that will give luxury houses a run for their money. Each piece is made in Italy at some of the world’s best factories, using only the finest materials. The leather is what you’d expect from a storied French house, while the technical fabrics featured in the collection could easily have been developed and used by urban fashion’s leading forces.

You pay for the quality you receive. Hit the jump for more.

Photo: adidas

