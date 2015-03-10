Yay or Nay?: Kanye West Rocks Suede Ankle Boots At Paris Fashion Week [Photos]

Kanye West has always been a fashion forward kind of guy. But, we gotta ask what’s good with the suede ankle boots, with a prominent heel, he was seen rocking at Paris Fashion Week?

With his wife looking like a super villain thanks to her platinum blonde hair, Yeezy was dressed like her evil mastermind sidekick at the Givenchy show thanks to what looks like an all suede number (with a scoop neck?). We already feel a ways about paying this much attention to his wears.

However, after making the streetwear and sneaker aficionados foams at the mouth with his adidas Yeezy Boosts and Season 1 collection, this return to a Zoolander-type aesthetic must be noted.

So, are you riding wit Yeezy’s boots or nah? Check out flicks of his gear in the following pages.

Photo: WENN.com

