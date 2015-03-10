Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Twerk In L.A. Strip Club

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna, who also happen to be former pole athletes, funded a few tuitions at Los Angeles strip club, Ace of Diamonds.

TMZ reports:

The girls hit up Ace of Diamonds in Hollywood Monday night … the same club where Wiz went crazy a few weeks earlier. Once inside, Amber and BC bumped and grinded with some of their ex comrades-in-lucite. Our sources say both women were paid for their appearance at AoD — though it’s unclear how much … some of it went back to the employees. We’re told they rained $10K on the strippers … right on par with what Wiz and his crew spent.

Chyna was actually spotted at AoD with single bills in tow back in January.

Peep some footage of their gentlemen’s club experience below. Pics can be seen on the following pages.

—

Photo: TMZ

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »