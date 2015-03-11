Diddy Announces Triumphant Return To Production [PHOTO]

Check the record. Diddy, a jack of all trades whose resume includes a stint as back-up dancer, party promoter, and, of course, the mega-mogul we all know (and some love), has returned to his true passion — production.

Puff made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, just weeks after his named appeared among a bevy of producers who contributed to Kanye West’s monstrous single “All Day.”

Here’s what Diddy said in the caption:

“Yes the rumors are true. It’s been a long time since I had been really focused on producing music. My first love. Is the type of love that Will never go away! So I’ve come back for 12 months only ! So I’m working on Kanye West LOS GIZZLE THE LOX @kingpush @asapferg @cassie @abelxo and many more announcements to come! I’m back behind this BOARD B!!!!!!!!! Real niggas and real music are back in style! #MMM”

A good portion of the artists Diddy listed have confirmed plans to drop projects this year, so we’ll have plenty of chances to hear if he still has the midas touch of the old Bad Boy days. See the IG post below.

—

Photo: Instagram