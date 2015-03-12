Bun B & Dr. Anthony Pinn Break Down Free Hip-Hop & Religion Course [VIDEO]

Since 2011, rap music’s favorite Trill OG, Bun B, at the request of the course’s originator, tenured professor Dr. Anthony Pinn, has co-taught a course on Hip-Hop and religion at Houston’s Rice University.

Working together, Pinn and Bun B collaborated with EDX.org, where students across the world can take the class for free. Hip-Hop Wired connected with the educators to learn how students are enriched by the lessons they teach, how the two became colleagues, and more.

The Religion & Hip-Hop course goes live on March 24. Find out how you can sign up in the clip above.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired