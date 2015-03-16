Is To Pimp A Butterfly Kendrick Lamar’s Most Polarizing LP Yet? [Photos]

Whether the early release of Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly album was a mistake or the end result of an intricately plotted marketing plan is of no consequence, because the music is finally here.

In the 10 hours since its release, the Internets have been rather vocal about K. Dot’s latest opus. Early thoughts range from praise to slander to a patient indifference, making this LP the beloved MC’s most polarizing yet.

And that’s perfectly fine.

The term “unapologetically Black” has been tagged to the project, as it’s laden with nods to Funk, Jazz, Soul, and Neo-Soul. Needless to say that sound isn’t commonplace in today’s musical climate.

Hit the jump to read some Twitter commentary about the project. Let us know which side of the spectrum you lie on in the comments.

