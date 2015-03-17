Drake Announces OVO Fest 2015 Lineup w/ Kevin Hart, J. Cole, Big Sean & More

Drake is bringing OVO Fest to his native Toronto for a sixth consecutive year, but this year will be the biggest show yet.

The rapper went to Twitter with the announcement, revealing that for the first time ever a Friday show will make the festival’s weekend cypher complete.

The first night will be headlined by comedian Kevin Hart, and takes place at the Air Canada Centre. The show then invades the Molson Canadian Amphitheater on Saturday and Sunday nights, where J. Cole’s Forest Hill’s Drive tour will kick things off on the former. Joined by co-headliner Big Sean, the show will also feature YG, Jeremih, and Dreamville Records’ own Bas, Cozz, and Omen.

Drake, of course, will conclude OVO Fest the following night with a bunch of surprise guests.

Cop tickets for day one with Kevin Hart via Ticketmaster. OVO Fest 2015 music tickets go on sale March 20 at Live Nation.

—

Photo: