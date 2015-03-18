J. Cole Explains What A “Bedroom Artist” Is, Breaks Down “Love Yourz” [VIDEO]

PBS aired a conversation between Tavis Smiley and J. Cole on Tuesday night (March 17).

While discussing his penchant for story telling and emceeing, the rapper spoke candidly about his college career, broke down the inspiration behind “Love Yourz” from his 2014 Forest Hills Drive album, and more.

Cole admittedly says that the aforementioned track encapsulates the theme of the entire project. “That sums up the entire album and just what I’ve learned in my career. Thats what this entire album is about,” he said.

Like in previous interviews, Cole explained how greatness, fame, and accolades were his goals when entering the music industry. When he attained those things, there was still a void. In that, he learned what life was truly about, and thus, “Love Yourz” was born.

For a more detailed explanation, peep the clip below, as well as the full interview.

—

Photo: YouTube