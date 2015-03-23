10 Celebs Who Got Swarmed By The BeyHive

A lot of celebs have a crazy fan base, but not many are as ride or die as Beyonce’s beloved Beyhive. You say one thing wrong about the Queen and they will come for your entire life.

Recently Raven Symone got swarmed after she posted a pic with Lil’ Kim on instagram calling her the original Queen B, and even hashtagging bee hive. The social media gangsters quickly came out and went so hard that they temporarily shut down Raven’s Instagram.

Hit the flip to check out other celebs the beyhive popped off on.

—

Photo: OWN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »