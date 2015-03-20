50 Cent Barks On Joe Budden, Quickly Apologizes [PHOTOS]

A promotional tweet for 50 Cent’s Starz series Power was the center of a minor spat with fellow rapper Joe Budden.

Part of the aforementioned tweet read, “Empires are built on Power,” which Budden quoted and then noted as “petty.”

50 Cent got wind of his comment and, with aggression in tow, replied to the Slaughterhouse rapper, calling him a “b*tch” and citing that he once said that Power was his favorite show.

Luckily, cooler heads prevailed, and the two eventually made amends. Peep the tweet that started it off below. See 50 Cent and Budden’s exchange on the following pages.

https://twitter.com/Power_Starz/status/578357005410123776

