Wale Calls Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign On “Summer League” [LISTEN]

With a week to go until The Album About Nothing releases, Wale plays his big joker amid other major releases by unveiling “Summer League,” featuring Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign.

The track doesn’t appear on the the DMV rapper’s project for reasons unknown. But it could certainly do damage on the radio. The stripped down production isn’t immediately ear-catching on the radio rip, but the wordsmith’s simple deliveries and Ty Dolla’s chorus are presented in a simple way for listeners to easily pick up and recite lyrics.

Wale’s The Album About Nothing releases on March 31. Pre-order it here.

Stream “Summer League” below.

