Certified Fresh: Fetty Wap, The King To Every Hood’s Trap Queen

Everyday, established artists come up with the bright idea to generate a “new sound” out of either boredom or career identity crisis. By being true to self, Paterson, New Jersey native Fetty Wap is working with a new sound every time he touches the mic, and it’s not contrived.

After wooing audiences with the instant hood classic, “Trap Queen,” the 24-year-old, self-proclaimed “Trap&B” artist has proven he’s not to be taken a novelty by releasing several other records that have amassed millions of plays, making him one of the most sought-after upstarts in the 2015 music climate.

Who: Fetty Wap, known to his momma as Willie Maxwell, the 24-year-old frontman of the Remy Boyz crew out of Paterson, N.J. Following the breakout success of “Trap Queen,” Fetty signed to 300 Entertainment and will be blessing the entire world with a proper full length sooner than later.

Credentials: Like most artists without a direct industry connection, Fetty decided to use the Internet as his career launching pad–and it worked. Since the success of “Trap Queen,” Jay Z and Beyonce were spotting dancing to the hit and this past February, Kanye West brought out the budding star to perform the smash record in front of thousands. Rihanna has also sung her praises for the joint as well. As of last week, “Trap Queen” shot to the top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs.

Fun Fact: Fetty’s missing left eye isn’t the result of some goon-filled encounter once upon a time in the Paterson streets of “Harlem.” As a kid, he was diagnosed with congenital glaucoma in both of my eyes and the doctor was able to save one of them. Way up, he feels blessed.

