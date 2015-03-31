Any Benefits?: Amber Rose & James Harden Are In The Friend Zone

Thirst trapper extraordinaire Amber Rose and NBA superstar James Harden were reportedly an item but are now in the realm known as the friend zone. You care.

Reports TMZ:

James and Amber had been rumored to be seeing each other … with Amber attending a Rockets game in Houston and reportedly gushing to friends about how sweet Harden was.

Rose even publicly proclaimed on “The Breakfast Club” that she might let the NBA’s leading scorer sink a bucket on Valentine’s day, if he “acted right.”

But we’ve learned the two are officially DUNZO romantically … and that it was the the distance between them that turned their Sonny & Cher into a Murtaugh and Riggs.