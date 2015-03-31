CLOSE
BRUH News: The Game Sucker Punched An Off-Duty Copy

The Game better make sure his lawyer is on point. Turns out the rival basketball player he sucker punched (in self defense, according to the Compton rapper) is an off-duty cop. 

We couldn’t make this sh*t up if we really tried.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us the guy who got into it with the rapper during the hoops game over the weekend is a rookie cop … who was off-duty at the time.

It’s interesting — as TMZ first reported … Game is saying the guy threatened him before the fight by hinting he was going to get a gun out of his gym bag. For his part, the punchee told responding officers Game is the one who issued a death threat. Our Game sources say he denies that.

We’re told LAPD is investigating the Game for battery — and also the off-duty officer. If he really did threaten to get his gun … he could be in big trouble. 

Let’s point out the obvious—the Game has a history of dishing out fades. Also, as a general rule, cops don’t usually like rappers. This is not a good combination for Jayceon Taylor.

Bruh…

Photo: TMZ

