French Montana Drops “Bad B*tch (Remix)” ft. Rick Ross & Fabolous | Wired Tracks 3.31.15 [LISTEN]

The highlighted track in today’s Wired Tracks comes from French Montana, whose “Bad B*tch” single now features verses from Rick Ross and Fabolous.

Don’t expect much to change, other that the addition of the aforementioned rappers. Jeremih handles the chorus.

Stream Montana’s “Bad B*tch (Remix)” below. There, you’ll also find new music from Rick Ross, Janelle Monáe, Styles P, Bobby Shmurda, Tony Yayo, and more.

Bobby Shmurda ft. Abillyon & Rowdy Rebel – “Get A Room For Ya”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Victoria Monet – “A Little More”

Flo Rida ft. Robin Thicke & Verdine White – “I Don’t Like It, I Love It”

https://soundcloud.com/cookinsoul/styles-p-x-blazin-true-living-prod-cookin-soul/s-qRUNN

Styles P & Blazin – “True & Living”

Tony Yayo – “Ni**as Talk Sh*t”

Janelle Monáe & Jidenna – “Yoga”

Chedda Da Connect ft. Rick Ross – “Flicka Tha Wrist (MMGmix)”