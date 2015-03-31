CLOSE
HomeNews

French Montana Drops “Bad B*tch (Remix)” ft. Rick Ross & Fabolous | Wired Tracks 3.31.15 [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

The highlighted track in today’s Wired Tracks comes from French Montana, whose “Bad B*tch” single now features verses from Rick Ross and Fabolous.

Don’t expect much to change, other that the addition of the aforementioned rappers. Jeremih handles the chorus.

Stream Montana’s “Bad B*tch (Remix)” below. There, you’ll also find new music from Rick Ross, Janelle Monáe, Styles P, Bobby Shmurda, Tony Yayo, and more.

french-bad-bitch-remix

Photo:

bobby-shmurda-get-a-room-for-ya-rowdy-rebel-abillyon

Bobby Shmurda ft. Abillyon & Rowdy Rebel – “Get A Room For Ya”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Victoria Monet – “A Little More”

Flo Rida ft. Robin Thicke & Verdine White – “I Don’t Like It, I Love It”

https://soundcloud.com/cookinsoul/styles-p-x-blazin-true-living-prod-cookin-soul/s-qRUNN

Styles P & Blazin – “True & Living”

Tony Yayo – “Ni**as Talk Sh*t”

 Janelle Monáe & Jidenna – “Yoga”

chedda-da-connect-flicka-da-wrist-cover

Chedda Da Connect ft. Rick Ross – “Flicka Tha Wrist (MMGmix)”

Bobby Shmurda , Jeremih , Robin Thicke

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close